EIU grad becomes highest-paid NFL player

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (WAND) – An Eastern Illinois alumnus is now the highest-paid player in the NFL.

Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers agreed to a five-year and $137.5 million deal. The contract moves him past Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions, who makes $500,000 a year, as the richest NFL player.

Garoppolo will make $27.5 million per season in the Bay Area.

The quarterback had a monster senior season at EIU in 2013, tallying 53 passing touchdowns to only nine interceptions. His quarterback rating sat at 168.3 in his final year at the school.

The 49ers acquired Garoppolo from the New England Patriots in exchange for a second-round draft pick with five weeks left in the NFL season. After serving as Tom Brady’s backup in Foxborough, he exploded onto the scene with a 5-0 record and 67.4 percent completion percentage in San Francisco.

Garoppolo has a 7-0 overall record as an NFL starter.