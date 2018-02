CHAMPAIGN -- Ethan Happ poured in 27 points, 8 assists, and 6 rebounds helping WIsconsin beat Illinois, 78-69.

The win snaps a five game losing streak for the Badgers, and extends their winning streak over Illinois to thirteen.

Trent Frazier kept the Illini within striking distance, scoring a career high 32 points (third most by a freshman in program history). Leron Black added 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Illinois will look to bounce back Sunday at home against Penn State at 6 pm CT.