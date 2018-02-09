Tough Love: MacArthur assistants give back to Decatur

Tough Love: MacArthur assistants give back to DecaturPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
'Who Am I?': DNA testing explores genetic history
(WAND) – A simple method exists if someone is curious about their genetic history.
DCFS worker dies after beaten while taking custody of child
State officials say an Illinois Department of Children and Family Services worker has died who was severely beaten while trying to take protective custody of a child.
-
EIU grad becomes highest-paid NFL player
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (WAND) – An Eastern Illinois alumnus is now the highest-paid player in the NFL.
-
New restaurant opening in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Dog Haus restaurant will open its doors on Saturday.
-
Downtown Del's Popcorn Shop closed by health department
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Del's Popcorn Shop on Merchant's Street is closed, and a notice on the door is from the Macon County Health Department.
-
District responds after massive fight breaks out at MacArthur High School
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A teacher and several students were injured when a massive fight broke out Wednesday at MacArthur High School.
-
Alarming Number Of STI Cases In Macon County
Decatur – An alarming number of sexually transmitted infections (STI’s) in Macon County has the local health department warning of potential risks.
-
'Suspicious' death under investigation in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Springfield police are calling a woman’s death suspicious.
-
Police: Man sexually abused teen during party
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a Decatur man sexually abused a 13-year-old girl.
Suspect in scholar kidnapping to ask judge to recuse himself
Lawyers for a former physics student accused of kidnapping and killing a University of Illinois scholar from China intend to ask the presiding federal judge to recuse himself in the death penalty case.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
District responds after massive fight breaks out at MacArthur High School
-
Downtown Del's Popcorn Shop closed by health department
-
Police: Man sexually abused teen during party
-
'Suspicious' death under investigation in Springfield
-
Evening Forecast
-
Hauling Heroes: Transportation for vets
-
Monticello's Fisher torching nets for Millikin
-
District responds after massive fight breaks out at MacArthur High School
-
Documents: 'Rodent infestation' led to restaurant closure
-
Infant battery suspect pleads not guilty
-
Current Events
-
2018 Winter Olympic Games listings
These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-