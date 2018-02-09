Snow, ice to impact central Illinois this weekend

(WAND) -- A winter storm is set to bring snow and ice to central Illinois over the weekend.

Starting Friday night, especially after midnight, some scattered snow showers will try to push into the area from northern Illinois. Most of this will be focused north of I-72, according to StormTeam17. Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says the snow will generally be light, however some freezing rain may mix in making for icy roads and difficult travel.

After a break in the action Saturday morning into the afternoon, more snow and ice arrive Saturday evening and last into early Sunday morning. Our meteorologists say this will be the time with the most impacts on the roads. Del Rosso says light snow will be the main form of precipitation along and north of I-72 with more in the way of freezing rain farther south.

Our team of meteorologists say up to .15" of ice is possible south of I-72 while Decatur, Springfield, and Champaign and places northward can expect 1 to 3" of snow before it ends late Sunday morning.

Stay with WAND-TV on the air, online and on social media to keep you safe and up-to-date all weekend long.