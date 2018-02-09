Trump signs budget deal, government reopens

Trump signs budget deal, government reopensPosted:
Most Popular Stories
DCFS worker dies after beaten while taking custody of child
State officials say an Illinois Department of Children and Family Services worker has died who was severely beaten while trying to take protective custody of a child.
-
'Who Am I?': DNA testing explores genetic history
(WAND) – A simple method exists if someone is curious about their genetic history.
-
EIU grad becomes highest-paid NFL player
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (WAND) – An Eastern Illinois alumnus is now the highest-paid player in the NFL.
-
New restaurant opening in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Dog Haus restaurant will open its doors on Saturday.
-
'Suspicious' death under investigation in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Springfield police are calling a woman’s death suspicious.
-
Downtown Del's Popcorn Shop closed by health department
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Del's Popcorn Shop on Merchant's Street is closed, and a notice on the door is from the Macon County Health Department.
-
Alarming Number Of STI Cases In Macon County
Decatur – An alarming number of sexually transmitted infections (STI’s) in Macon County has the local health department warning of potential risks.
-
Airport crash sends pilot to hospital
CENTRALIA, Ill. (WAND) – A pilot is in the hospital after a plane crashed in the Centralia area.
-
District responds after massive fight breaks out at MacArthur High School
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A teacher and several students were injured when a massive fight broke out Wednesday at MacArthur High School.
Jim Carrey says users should yank their Facebook accounts
Delete your account. That's what Jim Carrey says Facebook users should do, as the actor looks to pull the mask off fake news.
Most Popular Videos
-
Graduates honored by program to fight poverty
-
Salvation Army of Decatur reaches Christmas goal
-
'Who Am I?': DNA testing explores genetic history
-
Evening Forecast
-
District responds after massive fight breaks out at MacArthur High School
-
'Suspicious' death under investigation in Springfield
-
Airport crash sends pilot to hospital
-
Downtown Del's Popcorn Shop closed by health department
-
Tough Love: MacArthur assistants give back to Decatur
-
Police: Man sexually abused teen during party
-
Current Events
-
2018 Winter Olympic Games listings
These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-