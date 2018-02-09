Police: Meth, production tools seized in bust

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – A Bloomington man is facing charges related to meth production.

On Thursday, police say they found about 4.5 ounces of meth when they caught up with 31-year-old Jacob Laws in the 400 block of Brock Drive. Police say they then search Laws’ motel room and found “evidence of methamphetamine production”.

City officers worked with the Illinois State Police Methamphetamine Response Team on the case.

Laws is charged with six counts related to the manufacturing of the drug. He is in the McLean County Jail.

Police did not release his bond amount.