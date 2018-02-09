Police: Meth, production tools seized in bust

Posted:
Jacob Laws, 31 Jacob Laws, 31

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – A Bloomington man is facing charges related to meth production.

On Thursday, police say they found about 4.5 ounces of meth when they caught up with 31-year-old Jacob Laws in the 400 block of Brock Drive. Police say they then search Laws’ motel room and found “evidence of methamphetamine production”.

City officers worked with the Illinois State Police Methamphetamine Response Team on the case.

Laws is charged with six counts related to the manufacturing of the drug. He is in the McLean County Jail.

Police did not release his bond amount.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • 2018 Winter Olympic Games listings

      These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More