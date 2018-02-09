Dems wary of Rauner balanced budget pledge

Springfield, Ill (WAND) – Republican Governor Bruce Rauner is promising to deliver a balanced budget when he addresses the General Assembly on February 14th. The Democratic majority is skeptical.

“That would be the first time in four years that he’s been able to accomplish that. I hope he does,” State Senator Andy Manar, (D) Bunker Hill, recently told WANDs Doug Wolfe. “If he doesn’t do that on February 14th than we’re going to have a tough time this year.”

When Rauner said in his January 31st State of the State address that he would propose a balanced budget he was met with jeers and mock applause from Democrats. After the address Senate President John Cullerton, (D) Chicago, told reporters Rauner has failed to meet with legislative leaders in more than a year and criticized his lack of leadership on the budget.

“At the end of the day I don’t care if he’s a lone wolf, or a head cheerleader, what the state needs is a governor to take charge, engage and do the job. And that just hasn’t happened,” Cullerton stated.

In a recent Chicago Tribune editorial board meeting Rauner stated he presented balanced budgets every year he has been governor. But a Better Government Association / Politico fact check labeled Rauner’s claim “pants on fire” matching Democrats claim he has never delivered a balanced budget.