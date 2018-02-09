Texas fugitive, substitute teacher in custody

Posted:
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) – Federal leaders arrested a teacher in the Charleston school district.

Charleston Community Unit School District says U.S. Marshals wanted Adrian Rivas, who worked as an at-will substitute teacher, as a fugitive of justice from Texas. They say he is connected to outstanding felony charges in that state.

U.S. Marshals arrested Rivals just before noon on Thursday. They say he worked on an on-and-off basis with the Charleston district from Oct. 18, 2017 until this February. The district says his arrest has no relation to them.

Rivas is behind bars in the Coles County Jail. 

    More