Police: Teen with defaced gun ran from officers

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a teen they found with a gun is in custody.

Officers arrested the 16-year-old male on Wednesday in the area of Allin Street and MacArthur Avenue in Bloomington. They say they patted the teen down in a search for weapons and discovered a gun in his pocket. Police say the teen then ran while they worked to put him in handcuffs.

Police say the teen threw the gun away during a foot chase. Officers caught up with him and sent him to the McLean County Juvenile Detention Center.

Officers say someone had illegally defaced the gun and removed its serial numbers.

“The Street Crimes Unit continues their problem-solving efforts in reducing crime and improving the quality of life in our neighborhoods,” police said in a press release.