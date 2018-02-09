Police: Foul play no longer suspected in death

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Police have identified a woman whose death they called “suspicious” on Thursday.

Officers say they found Arlene Poole, 54, on Thursday night in the 1600 block of Springfield’s East Miller Street. They say she later died in the St. John’s Hospital emergency room after police performed CPR at the scene.

Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards says investigators now do not suspect foul play in Poole’s death. She performed an autopsy on Poole Friday morning.

Edwards says further testing from the autopsy is still pending.