New artifacts make there way to the Lincoln Presidential Library

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum has two new additions.

A portrait of Lincoln and a letter he wrote are now on display.

The painting depicts young Lincoln taking a break after cutting down a tree.

The letter was written by Lincoln 175 years ago and shows us a side of him we haven't seen before.

In this angry letter, Lincoln writes to his colleague Andrew McCormack — hoping to persuade him to vote with the Whig party.

Both artifacts will be on display for the rest of the year.