Brick attack suspect pleads guilty in court

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Two out of four suspects in an attack have entered guilty pleas.

The News-Gazette reports a 13-year-old male teen joins another juvenile as the latest to put in a plea. Four total people stand accused of helping to hit a man in the head with a brick on the University of Illinois campus.

The teen’s guilty plea accepted a attempted armed robbery charge.

Police say that attack happened on Jan. 8, when the suspects caught the man between the Illini Union and Altgeld Hall. They wanted to steal his wallet, but left the scene when the brick used by one of the suspects didn’t knock the man out.

The newspaper says the attack left that man with a broken cheekbone.

The News-Gazette says Judge Tom Difanis will hand down the 13-year-old’s sentence on March 13. He is in detention this week.

The second teen will be sentenced on the same day. Cases against the other two suspects are still open.