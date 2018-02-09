Threats, demands made in extortion scheme

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A stranger threatened a U of I student over the internet last week.

Police at the University of Illinois say someone a female student met online said they would post photos of her online while demanding cash and clothes. The student reported what happened to officers.

The situation urged police to warn the public about thinking twice before communicating with people on the web. They say people simply should not talk to others who they don’t know in the real world.

The student and the person she met started talking in December.