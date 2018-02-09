Restaurant public exposure lands suspect in jail

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — A Champaign man faces 312 days in jail after admitting to exposing himself to minors at a restaurant.

The News-Gazette reports Johnnie Gillon, 42, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor public indecency. Gillon said he exposed his genitals in a restaurant in April 2017.

As part of his plea deal, the judge dismissed Gillon’s felony charges of indecent solicitation of a child.

At the time of his arrest, police said two girls, ages 12 and 16, were in the restaurant when Gillon approached them and asked them for sex. When the told him no, Gillon exposed himself.

The paper reports Assistant State’s Attorney Tim Sullivan said the 16-year-old said she was not solicited by Gillon but only reported on what was said to the younger girl.

Sullivan told the News-Gazette the younger girl moved to Georgia and was not interested in returning for a trial.