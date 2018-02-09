No charges against state's attorney; review requested

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Criminal charges will not be filed against Macon County’s state’s attorney.

That conclusion came from a special prosecutor’s investigation into accusations of misconduct in Jay Scott’s office. Despite that result, a grand jury did accuse Scott of allowing “toxic and threatening” work conditions around the workplace, including abuse of power, retaliation, favoritism and inadequate record keeping.

The jury has recommended that the Illinois Attorney and Registration Disciplinary Commission take a look at the case.

A Macon County board member filed a petition in September that claimed Scott allowed employees to get involved in electioneering in the office.

WAND-TV reached out to Scott for comment on Friday night. The station has not heard back yet.