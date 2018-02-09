No charges against state's attorney; review requestedPosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
Texas fugitive, substitute teacher in custody
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) – Federal leaders arrested a teacher in the Charleston school district.
-
Snow, ice to impact central Illinois this weekend
(WAND) -- A winter storm is set to bring snow and ice to central Illinois over the weekend.
DCFS worker dies after beaten while taking custody of child
State officials say an Illinois Department of Children and Family Services worker has died who was severely beaten while trying to take protective custody of a child.
-
New restaurant opening in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Dog Haus restaurant will open its doors on Saturday.
-
'Who Am I?': DNA testing explores genetic history
(WAND) – A simple method exists if someone is curious about their genetic history.
-
EIU grad becomes highest-paid NFL player
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (WAND) – An Eastern Illinois alumnus is now the highest-paid player in the NFL.
-
Police: Meth, production tools seized in bust
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – A Bloomington man is facing charges related to meth production.
-
No charges against state's attorney; review requested
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Criminal charges will not be filed against Macon County’s state’s attorney.
-
Lead poisoning blamed in bald eagle deaths
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – U of I workers say lead poisoning has killed three bald eagles in central Illinois.
-
'Suspicious' death under investigation in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Springfield police are calling a woman’s death suspicious.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Friday Morning Forecast
-
Weekend Storm Details
-
'Who Am I?': DNA testing explores genetic history
-
District responds after massive fight breaks out at MacArthur High School
-
Texas fugitive, substitute teacher in custody
-
Tough Love: MacArthur assistants give back to Decatur
-
'Suspicious' death under investigation in Springfield
-
Police: Man sexually abused teen during party
-
I Have a Dream - Danville
-
Airport crash sends pilot to hospital
-
Current Events
-
2018 Winter Olympic Games listings
These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-