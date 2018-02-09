Deputies give back to Macon County 'Prayer Angel'

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- This week's Spirit of Central Illinois winner is Leslie Davenport, or as the Macon County Sheriff's Office calls her, the “Prayer Angel”.

Leslie has been calling the sheriff's office every day since July of 2017.

The calls started after deputies saved her son after he had a medical emergency in Macon.

This past weekend, deputies decided to go to her house and give back to Leslie. They surprised her with gifts and thank you cards. When asked why she does it she said, "I would do anything for them."

That is why Leslie is this week's Spirit of Central Illinois recipient.