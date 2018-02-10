Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: 2-9

Lincoln head coach Neil Alexander is honored on Friday night in Effingham after picking up his 800th career win. He sits at No. 5 in the all-time Illinois rankings. Lincoln head coach Neil Alexander is honored on Friday night in Effingham after picking up his 800th career win. He sits at No. 5 in the all-time Illinois rankings.
High school basketball scoreboard: Friday, February 9 High school basketball scoreboard: Friday, February 9

What a night! From coach Neil Alexander's 800th career win for Lincoln and the Railers locking up the Apollo Conference title to MacArthur and Eisenhower picking up wins in Springfield to Shelbyville knocking off St. Teresa in overtime on the road, it was a jam-packed Friday across Central Illinois!

Click the videos above to watch highlights of your favorite teams, and see the scoreboard attached to this article for every local score!

Shelbyville 64, St. Teresa 63 (OT)
Central A&M 51, Sullivan 21
Meridian 71, Clinton 58
CIC Scoreboard
(6) Monticello 56, (8) BCC 53
LSA 70, Argenta-Oreana 41

Cold open: Decatur Public Schools superintendent Paul Fregau
Mahomet-Seymour 65, Taylorville 49
Lincoln 45, Effingham 36
Apollo Scoreboard
MacArthur 87, Springfield 66
Eisenhower 56, Glenwood 47
(3) Lanphier 54, U High 42
Cumberland 50, Oblong 49

