Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: 2-9

Lincoln head coach Neil Alexander is honored on Friday night in Effingham after picking up his 800th career win. He sits at No. 5 in the all-time Illinois rankings.

What a night! From coach Neil Alexander's 800th career win for Lincoln and the Railers locking up the Apollo Conference title to MacArthur and Eisenhower picking up wins in Springfield to Shelbyville knocking off St. Teresa in overtime on the road, it was a jam-packed Friday across Central Illinois!



Shelbyville 64, St. Teresa 63 (OT)

Central A&M 51, Sullivan 21

Meridian 71, Clinton 58

CIC Scoreboard

(6) Monticello 56, (8) BCC 53

LSA 70, Argenta-Oreana 41



Mahomet-Seymour 65, Taylorville 49

Lincoln 45, Effingham 36

Apollo Scoreboard

MacArthur 87, Springfield 66

Eisenhower 56, Glenwood 47

(3) Lanphier 54, U High 42

Cumberland 50, Oblong 49