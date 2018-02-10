Sangamon Co. teaming up with HSHS St. John's to identify health needs

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder is asking people to take the Community Health Needs Assessment Survey facilitated by HSHS St. John's and the Sangamon County Department of Public Health. He says the survey results will help health care institutions identify pressing community health needs in Sangamon County.

You can take the survey at go.uis.edu/chna. If you don't have access to a computer you can pick one up at the Sangamon County Department of Public Health, 2833 S. Grand Ave. E, Springfield.

“We have an exceptional medical community that works every day to serve the needs of our residents. Now they are asking for our help to provide our thoughts about the future of health care in Springfield and Sangamon County,” said Mayor Jim Langfelder. “The city of Springfield encourages residents to take ten minutes to provide their feedback because the outcomes of this health assessment will determine the priorities of the hospitals and county health department over the next three years. We are one community and we become better by working together.”

Nonprofit hospitals must complete a community health needs assessment every three years, a requirement of the Affordable Care Act of 2010. Hospitals provide their reports to the Internal Revenue Service. After the survey, the University of Illinois at Springfield will provide the hospitals and the county health department with an outcomes report. The hospitals and county health department will determine which health priorities they should address over the next three years and how to implement those priorities. Those priorities will be announced in late 2018.

The last day to take the survey is Monday, February 12th.