Crews called to weekend house fire

Posted: Updated:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Firefighters responded to a house fire in the Decatur area early this weekend.

Crews say flames broke out early Saturday morning in the 1000 block of E. North St. WAND-TV reached out to firefighters for more information about the response time and cause, but investigators could not provide more details yet.

WAND-TV is also waiting to learn if the fire caused any injuries.

The station will update this developing story as more details are released.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • 2018 Winter Olympic Games listings

      These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More