"Pet speed dating" helps find homes for animals for Valentine's Day

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND): Adoptable pets were lining up for the kissing booth earlier today.

Available pets at the Macon County Animal Control and Care Center were front and center for today's "Pet Speed Dating" event.

One adoptable dog, Rasin, got in the kissing booth and showed off with some doggy push ups.

The speed dating event is in honor of Valentine's Day.

"It's just a fun way to get people in here, you know?," Amanda Fisher, with the shelter, says. "It's just a fun day, like I said. We've got it all decorated all pretty for everybody and it helps, obviously, bring awareness to the shelter and to the homeless pets in the community to just get homes for these lovely fur babies."

She says the shelter isn't too full at the moment, but that the goal is to always have it empty.