Volunteers, donations needed in housing project

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A community is coming together to build new housing in Sangamon County.

A project started by Habitat for Humanity of Sangamon County wants volunteers to join them in building a habitat house in the area. The "1,000 Women Strong" project puts everyone involved to work in a variety of tasks.

Organizers say they need help with a lot of work. Volunteer spots are still open.

“Basically, you show up and we give you a job,” said volunteer Teressa Shelton. “It doesn’t necessarily have to be hammering or nailing. It can be helping (to) feed volunteers. It can be painting if that’s what you like. It can be helping us plant.”

The house they build will be the new home for a low-income family in central Illinois. Organizers are still working to put together the money they need to make it happen. They’ve reached 63 percent of their goal and want to hit 75 by the end of February.

Anyone interested in donation can click this link.