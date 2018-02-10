Crews fight Bloomington structure fire

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in Bloomington.

The Bloomington Fire Department has confirmed a structure fire on Gettysburg Drive. Firefighters went out to the scene at about 3 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters tell WAND-TV they called in off-duty crews to help out, along with the Normal Fire Department and other departments.

Empire St. is shut down at Gettysburg. The fire department requests people avoid the area.

WAND-TV will update the story as more information becomes available.