EIU hosts annual jazz festival

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND)- Student musicians from around Illinois and beyond performed at Eastern Illinois University Saturday, as part of the school’s 59th Annual Jazz Festival.

The festival includes performances by middle and high school bands who compete with one another, along with special music clinics and performances, said professor Sam Fagaly, who coordinates the festival.

“They get a lot of energy from each other,” Fagaly said of the students. “It’s good for them to hear what other schools are doing.”

This year’s festival also included a performance by trombonist Andy Martin.