'Munch-in' protest calls out PepsiCo commentary

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WAND) – Female college students took part in a Doritos-themed protest this week.

They called their Friday tongue-in-cheek demonstration at the University of Vermont a “munch-in”. The idea was to fight back against comments suggesting certain snacks aren’t feminine enough.

The students crunched on Doritos and crinkled bags at the Bailey-Howe Library on campus after PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi suggested women are less willing than men to dump chip fragments into their mouths or lick chip powder from their fingers. Nooyi also said PepsiCo is considering creating products with less crunching and finger-staining that can be carried in purses.

Students viewed those comments as a suggestion that women should be less bold.

“Chips do not have genders,” student Rachel Foster said.

PepsiCo later responded to the criticism by saying it will not create chips for women.

“We already have Doritos for women. They’re called Doritos, and they’re loved by millions,” the company said in a tweet.