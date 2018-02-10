Sexual assault suspect heads behind bars

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A sexual assault suspect is in the custody of deputies.

Clark County investigators say they arrested 61-year-old Ronald Wells on two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault. The arrest happened in the Marshall area.

WAND-TV called Clark County deputies for specific details regarding Wells’ arrest and did not learn anything else on the case.

Wells’ bond is set at $20,000. He is scheduled to appear in Clark County Circuit Court on Tuesday for a hearing.

Wells is in Clark County custody.