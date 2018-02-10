Roads open after crash; caution advised

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – State police say drivers need to be extremely careful near the scene of a crash.

Troopers say the crash happened at the intersection of Illinois Route 125 and Illinois Route 97 on Saturday. They did not specify what time the crash happened.

State police also did not say if the crash injured anyone. 

Troopers are urging "extreme caution" after reopening roads in the area, which sits west of Springfield.

