IceFest shows off Illinois sculpting prowess

ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) – An Illinois ice event put the public’s ice sculpting abilities to the test.

This year marks the second year for the Argenta IceFest. In the event, sponsors create ice sculptures from blocks of ice and place them outside in the hope of gaining a higher sponsorship level.

Organizers say live ice sculpting demonstrations play a major role in the event. Olympic gold medalist Aaric Kendall offered professional demonstrations.

People seemed to like what they saw on Saturday.

“Other than being really cold, it’s awesome,” one attendee said.

The IceFest also included lit ice sculptures at dusk, a vendor fair and warming stations. Prairie Park in Argenta played host to the festival.