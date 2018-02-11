History made as sectional wrestlers qualify for State

Posted:
Austin O'Donoghue, 14, is the first Lincoln wrestler in school history to qualify for the state meet. Austin O'Donoghue, 14, is the first Lincoln wrestler in school history to qualify for the state meet.

LINCOLN -- Among the dozens of local wrestlers to qualify for the state individual meet, 14-year-old Lincoln freshman Austin O'Donoghue stands out as a true history maker.

The 126 pounder had an emotional end to his semifinal match, securing the victory and erupting in celebration as a section filled with his family members cheered loudly.

O'Donoghue achieved something that no freshman in the storied Lincoln wrestling program has ever done: he punched a ticket to State. Hear from the 14-year-old as he reflects on his moment in the spotlight.
 

LOCAL STATE QUALIFIERS

2A: Lincoln

106
3rd Place - Garrett Chrisman of Chatham (Glenwood)
4th Place - Kaeden Kinison of Springfield High

113
1st Place - Justin Cardani of Champaign (Centennial)
4th Place - Trey Pearcy of Charleston

120
1st Place - Kooper Loehr of Mt. Zion
2nd Place - Mason McBride of Westville
3rd Place - Logan Peters of Rochester

126

2nd Place - Hayden Stanley of Mattoon

3rd Place - Austin O`Donoghue of Lincoln

4th Place - Cody Wheeler of Springfield (Lanphier)

132

1st Place - Anthony Turner of Danville

3rd Place - Trevor Bree of Lincoln

4th Place - Peyton Mahan of Mt. Zion

138

1st Place - Nolan Roseman of Rantoul

3rd Place - David Spencer of Mahomet (M.-Seymour)

4th Place - Connor Hutchison of Chatham (Glenwood)

145

1st Place - Peter Mccusker of Rantoul

2nd Place - David Jones of Chatham (Glenwood)

152

2nd Place - Maxx Fritz of Mt. Olive

4th Place - Garrick Walker of Chatham (Glenwood)

160

1st Place - Dalton Hall of Champaign (Central)

2nd Place - Cam Nesbitt of Champaign (Centennial)

3rd Place - Jonny Darrah of Mt. Olive

170

2nd Place - Dontaice Roberson of Champaign (Centennial)

3rd Place - Mitch Hutmacher of Chatham (Glenwood)

4th Place - Grant Ripperda of Riverton

182

1st Place - Arnold Fox of Urbana

2nd Place - Langon Blue of Springfield (Lanphier)

3rd Place - Gavin Smith of Jacksonville

195

4th Place - Nicholas Capriotti of Rochester

220

1st Place - Luke Luffman of Urbana

2nd Place - Garrette Branson of Mattoon

4th Place - Ben Stahl of Mahomet (M.-Seymour)

285

1st Place - David Griffet of Mahomet (M.-Seymour)

2nd Place - Caleb Guise of Decatur (Eisenhower)

3rd Place - Brayan Reyes of Springfield (Lanphier)

4th Place - Hayden Copass of Westville



1A Vandalia

106

1st Place - Dayton Hall of Mt. Carmel

2nd Place - Jarek Wehrle of Vandalia

113

3rd Place - Jake Wendling of St. Joseph-Ogden

4th Place - Dakota Gasaway of Vandalia

120

1st Place - Ethan O`linc of Monticello

4th Place - Rayce Zike of Toledo (Cumberland)

126

2nd Place - Tanner Swain of Vandalia

4th Place - Garrett Lashuay of Fithian (Oakwood)

132

3rd Place - Ren Dazey of Fithian (Oakwood)

4th Place - Nate Burns of Carlinville

138

2nd Place - Jarrett Paslay of Vandalia

4th Place - Caleb Nix of Auburn

145

3rd Place - Michael Carpenter of Toledo (Cumberland)

152

2nd Place - J.d. Sexton of Champaign (St. Thomas More)

3rd Place - Cade Helton of Shelbyville

4th Place - Tucker Hughes of Carlinville

160

3rd Place - Mason Ajster of Fithian (Oakwood)

4th Place - Henry Dawson of Monticello

182

2nd Place - Jake Frost of Tolono (Unity)

3rd Place - Garret Stewart of Vandalia

195

3rd Place - Cade Scott of Tolono (Unity)

220

1st Place - Cody Miller of Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin)

3rd Place - Logan Wilson of Tolono (Unity)

285

1st Place - Anthony Enlow of Vandalia

4th Place - Adam Maxwell of Warrensburg (W.-Latham)

1A Olympia

106

3rd Place - Cale Horsch of Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley)

126

1st Place - Ezra Elliott of Hoopeston

4th Place - Tyler Harris of Clinton

138

4th Place - Lalo Munoz of Beardstown

145

1st Place - Trey Hild of Petersburg (PORTA)

4th Place - Christian Reynolds of Clinton

182

1st Place - Brady O`hara of Beardstown

3rd Place - Micah Downs of Clinton

4th Place - Eliseo Zamora of Hoopeston

195

2nd Place - Chad Grimm of Beardstown

4th Place - Will Heikes of Petersburg (PORTA)

220

2nd Place - Sebastian Lopez of Beardstown

4th Place - Kyle Hammer of Clinton


 

    Current Conditions
    /
    Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

    • Current Events

      • 2018 Winter Olympic Games listings

        These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.

      • Agribusiness Today

        Get your agribusiness report here!

      • Web Exclusives

        Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
      More