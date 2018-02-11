History made as sectional wrestlers qualify for State

LINCOLN -- Among the dozens of local wrestlers to qualify for the state individual meet, 14-year-old Lincoln freshman Austin O'Donoghue stands out as a true history maker.



The 126 pounder had an emotional end to his semifinal match, securing the victory and erupting in celebration as a section filled with his family members cheered loudly.



O'Donoghue achieved something that no freshman in the storied Lincoln wrestling program has ever done: he punched a ticket to State. Hear from the 14-year-old as he reflects on his moment in the spotlight.



LOCAL STATE QUALIFIERS



2A: Lincoln



106

3rd Place - Garrett Chrisman of Chatham (Glenwood)

4th Place - Kaeden Kinison of Springfield High

113

1st Place - Justin Cardani of Champaign (Centennial)

4th Place - Trey Pearcy of Charleston

120

1st Place - Kooper Loehr of Mt. Zion

2nd Place - Mason McBride of Westville

3rd Place - Logan Peters of Rochester

126

2nd Place - Hayden Stanley of Mattoon

3rd Place - Austin O`Donoghue of Lincoln

4th Place - Cody Wheeler of Springfield (Lanphier)

132

1st Place - Anthony Turner of Danville

3rd Place - Trevor Bree of Lincoln

4th Place - Peyton Mahan of Mt. Zion

138

1st Place - Nolan Roseman of Rantoul

3rd Place - David Spencer of Mahomet (M.-Seymour)

4th Place - Connor Hutchison of Chatham (Glenwood)

145

1st Place - Peter Mccusker of Rantoul

2nd Place - David Jones of Chatham (Glenwood)

152

2nd Place - Maxx Fritz of Mt. Olive

4th Place - Garrick Walker of Chatham (Glenwood)

160

1st Place - Dalton Hall of Champaign (Central)



2nd Place - Cam Nesbitt of Champaign (Centennial)

3rd Place - Jonny Darrah of Mt. Olive

170

2nd Place - Dontaice Roberson of Champaign (Centennial)

3rd Place - Mitch Hutmacher of Chatham (Glenwood)

4th Place - Grant Ripperda of Riverton

182

1st Place - Arnold Fox of Urbana

2nd Place - Langon Blue of Springfield (Lanphier)

3rd Place - Gavin Smith of Jacksonville

195

4th Place - Nicholas Capriotti of Rochester

220

1st Place - Luke Luffman of Urbana

2nd Place - Garrette Branson of Mattoon

4th Place - Ben Stahl of Mahomet (M.-Seymour)

285

1st Place - David Griffet of Mahomet (M.-Seymour)

2nd Place - Caleb Guise of Decatur (Eisenhower)

3rd Place - Brayan Reyes of Springfield (Lanphier)

4th Place - Hayden Copass of Westville





1A Vandalia

106

1st Place - Dayton Hall of Mt. Carmel

2nd Place - Jarek Wehrle of Vandalia

113

3rd Place - Jake Wendling of St. Joseph-Ogden

4th Place - Dakota Gasaway of Vandalia

120

1st Place - Ethan O`linc of Monticello

4th Place - Rayce Zike of Toledo (Cumberland)

126

2nd Place - Tanner Swain of Vandalia

4th Place - Garrett Lashuay of Fithian (Oakwood)

132

3rd Place - Ren Dazey of Fithian (Oakwood)

4th Place - Nate Burns of Carlinville

138

2nd Place - Jarrett Paslay of Vandalia

4th Place - Caleb Nix of Auburn

145

3rd Place - Michael Carpenter of Toledo (Cumberland)

152

2nd Place - J.d. Sexton of Champaign (St. Thomas More)

3rd Place - Cade Helton of Shelbyville

4th Place - Tucker Hughes of Carlinville

160

3rd Place - Mason Ajster of Fithian (Oakwood)

4th Place - Henry Dawson of Monticello

182

2nd Place - Jake Frost of Tolono (Unity)

3rd Place - Garret Stewart of Vandalia

195

3rd Place - Cade Scott of Tolono (Unity)

220

1st Place - Cody Miller of Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin)

3rd Place - Logan Wilson of Tolono (Unity)

285

1st Place - Anthony Enlow of Vandalia

4th Place - Adam Maxwell of Warrensburg (W.-Latham)

1A Olympia

106

3rd Place - Cale Horsch of Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley)

126

1st Place - Ezra Elliott of Hoopeston

4th Place - Tyler Harris of Clinton

138

4th Place - Lalo Munoz of Beardstown

145

1st Place - Trey Hild of Petersburg (PORTA)

4th Place - Christian Reynolds of Clinton

182

1st Place - Brady O`hara of Beardstown

3rd Place - Micah Downs of Clinton

4th Place - Eliseo Zamora of Hoopeston

195

2nd Place - Chad Grimm of Beardstown

4th Place - Will Heikes of Petersburg (PORTA)

220

2nd Place - Sebastian Lopez of Beardstown

4th Place - Kyle Hammer of Clinton





