Driver ejected from car, ticketed in crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Troopers say a driver ended up ejected from a car during a Saturday crash.

State police say it happened at about 4:45 p.m. on Route 136 and west of Champaign County Road 1900 East. They say 40-year-old driver Angelo Jusino’s Plymouth Voyager left the road and rolled several times before landing on its roof.

Troopers say he went to the hospital after the ejection, adding that he did not have a seat belt on.

Police are saying his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police cited the driver for improper lane usage, failure to wear a seat belt, driving on a revoked license and driving under the influence.

Troopers are still investigating the crash on Saturday night.

