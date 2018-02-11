Stabbing overnight rushes one victim to the hospital

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police are investigating a stabbing near Downtown Decatur, in the area of Water and King Streets.

Police say just after 1:30 a.m., they were called to 925 North Water Street for a large fight with one person injured.

When police arrived they found a subject who was stabbed multiple times at 150 East King Street.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening stab wounds and is reported as stable.

Police are investigating and say they do not have a suspect at this time.