Plane crashes in Russia, authorities believe no one survived

MOSCOW, RUSSIA (WAND) - Russian news reports say a passenger airline has crashed in the Moscow region.

The reports Sunday say the plane was an An-148, a regional jet belonging to Saratov Airlines, that had taken off from Domodedovo Airport to the city of Orsk on the Kazakhstan border.

The aircraft was carrying 71 people: 65 passengers and six crew members.

Officials say the plane crashed and there was "no chance" anyone could have survived.

The TASS Russian news agency reported that fragments of the airliner have been found.

