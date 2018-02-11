1,000 Women Strong looking for volunteers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Habitat for Humanity is looking for people to help. 

However, during the month of February Habitat for Humanity of Sangamon County is looking for 1,000 women to give $100 for their 1,000 Women Strong Project. 

The project will help fund and build a house for a deserving family in Central Illinois. 

For more information and ways to sign up head over to Habitat for Humanity's website. 

