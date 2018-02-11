1,000 Women Strong looking for volunteers
Most Popular Stories
-
Stabbing overnight rushes one victim to the hospital
Decatur Police are investigating a stabbing near Downtown Decatur, in the area of Water and King Streets.
-
Roads open after crash; caution advised
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – State police are asking drivers to find new routes after a crash.
-
Union protests 'Bier Haus' grand opening
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Protesters fought back Saturday against a new restaurant opening its doors.
-
Driver ejected from car, ticketed in crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Troopers say a driver ended up ejected from a car during a Saturday crash.
-
History made as sectional wrestlers qualify for State
LINCOLN -- Among the dozens of local wrestlers to qualify for the state individual meet, 14-year-old Lincoln freshman Austin O'Donoghue stands out as a true history maker. The 126 pounder had an emotional end to his semifinal match, securing the victory and erupting in celebration as a section filled with his family members cheered loudly. O'Donoghue achieved something that no freshman in the storied Lincoln wrestling program has ever done: he punched a ticket to State. Hear fr...
-
Plane crashes in Russia, authorities believe no one survived
Russian news reports say a passenger airline has crashed in the Moscow region.
-
Sexual assault suspect heads behind bars
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A sexual assault suspect is in the custody of deputies.
WAND Interactive Radar
WAND Interactive Radar
-
Firefighter hospitalized as crews fight fire
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in Bloomington.
-
Saturday Night Highlight Zone
Saturday's loaded basketball schedule lived up to the hype! Finals: MacArthur 59, Lanphier 62 Mt. Zion 51, Eisenhower 60 St. Teresa 42, Monticello 57 Teutopolis 51, Danville 86 Central A&M 72, Mattoon 66
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Union protests 'Bier Haus' grand opening
Saturday Evening Forecast
-
History made as sectional wrestlers qualify for State
-
WAND Sports at 10PM: 2/10/2018
-
I Have a Dream - Danville
-
IceFest shows off Illinois sculpting prowess
-
Crews fight Bloomington structure fire
-
Crews called to weekend house fire
-
District responds after massive fight breaks out at MacArthur High School
-
No charges against state's attorney; review requested
-
Current Events
-
2018 Winter Olympic Games listings
These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-