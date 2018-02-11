URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Urbana School District #116 will celebrate National African American Parent Involvement Day on Monday, February 12 at all Urbana schools.

National African American Parent Involvement Day is a day for parents to visit their children's schools, see what their children experience daily at school, and to support their children's educational futures. Retired educator and former principal, Joe Dulin, created NAAPID in 1995. Mr. Dulin believes parents are among a school's most important assets.

Urbana Early Childhood School will a host a musical performance by Jean Rene Balekita and Bomoyi, Congolese musicians who perform in many different languages, such as English, Spanish, French, Lingala, Kikongo, and Tshiluba, for both the morning (10:45 a.m.) and afternoon (2:45 p.m.) sessions in the gym on Monday, February 12, 2018. Families are invited to come visit their children in their classrooms and stay for the performance. Refreshments will be available for families in the Family Center.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School will host a NAAPID luncheon on Monday, February 12, 2018 (11:15 a.m.) to create an atmosphere where parents and families have the opportunity to interact with the teachers and staff. Parents will be encouraged to explore all facets of the school including P.E., art, music, library, and classrooms, all day. Community members, central office administration, and parents will read to students. Momentos and prizes will be given to people who attend.



Dr. Preston L. Williams Elementary School is inviting parents to join their students on Monday, February 12, 2018 from 8:30 a.m. -11:00 a.m. in honor of NAAPID. Parents will receive a "passport" to travel through the school observing/participating in their students' classroom activities where they will receive a "passport stamp" from the teacher acknowledging their visit/participation. Stamps will be provided to ALL teachers, including P.E., fine arts, and library teachers. Parents will be invited to have lunch with their students and/or enjoy a light snack with their students during their visit.

Leal Elementary School will invite parents to participate in their NAAPID event on Monday, February 12, 2018. Parents will have the opportunity to observe Eureka Math lessons to assist them in supporting their children in completing their math homework. Each teacher will indicate on the invitation what time the families can visit his/her classroom to see math instruction in action. Lunch will be provided for families that send in lunch request forms.

Thomas Paine Elementary School is inviting parents to a continental breakfast from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 12, 2018 in honor of NAAPID. NAAPID themed gifts will be available at the breakfast. Parents are also invited to read to a classroom. Additionally, parents are invited to come in to have lunch with their children from 11:00 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Wiley Elementary School has invited African-American community leaders and role models to read to classes in celebration of NAAPID on Monday, February 12, 2018. Some classroom teachers are also displaying an art presentation in their classrooms that features African-American artists. Parents are invited to have lunch with their child (pre-order or bring your own) as well as visit their child's classroom, present an activity or be a guest reader.

Yankee Ridge Elementary School "Create, Explore, Celebrate & Engage!" Families will be exploring Yankee Ridge on Monday, February 12, 2018 as we find helpful tips and strategies for families in various locations around the building, and fill up our passports! Once a family has four stamps, they can be entered into a raffle to win a prize. Families are invited to join their children for a pizza lunch (or bring your own), paid for by our PTA. First lunch (K, 1st, and 2nd grade) is at 11:05 a.m.; second lunch (3rd, 4th, and 5th grade) is at 11:50 a.m.

Urbana Middle School will have a parent and student lunch on Monday, February 12, 2018 for National African American Parent Involvement Day (NAAPID). Local author and motivational speaker, Prince Robertson, will be the guest speaker during each lunch period (6th grade: 11:03 a.m. - 11:33 a.m., 7th grade: 11:49 a.m. - 12:19 p.m., and 8th grade: 12:34 p.m. - 1:05 p.m.). Mr. Robertson's topic will be "Guiding Motivations: Messages through Trials, Tribulations, and Tests."

Urbana High School will have a game day lunch on Monday, February 12, 2018 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The students are hosting a game of Family Feud for the parents to get involved in learning about the school, modern day teenage slang and culture. Lunch will be

provided for families and students after the game.



