Save on state income tax

DECATUR, Ill. - To help people in the community save more on their state income taxes this coming April, state Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, is hosting a state income tax seminar.

The seminar is on Tuesday, February 13th starting at 5 p.m. at the Richland Community Colleges Shilling Education Center, located at 1 College Park in Decatur.

Scherer invited Carol Portman, President of the Taxpayers' Federation of Illinois, and Ralph Martire, executive director of the Center for Tax and Budget Accountability, to discuss ways in which the average citizen can apply for and get a number of cost saving state tax deductions when they have to file their taxes by the April 15th deadline.





