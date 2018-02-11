UIS hosts several events in honor of Black History Month

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND): There are several events coming up in Springfield this week to celebrate Black History Month.

The University of Illinois Springfield will hold several events with the theme 'Speak up, Speak out.' The events are designed to educate people and raise awareness.

The first event is on Wednesday night. It's a movie called 'Black Love.' It airs at 7 o'clock at Lincoln Land Community College.

Here's a list of more events throughout the month:

Friday, February 16

High School-College Mixer "Sourcing the River"

Local high school students (juniors and seniors) are invited to partake in a campus visit where they will have a chance to interact, learn and socialize with many current African American student leaders at UIS. There will be a chance to learn more about the importance of Greek Life and witness a special presentation. This event will be held in the Student Union Ballroom from 4 to 6 p.m. This event is open to local high school students.

Sunday, February 18

Soul Food Festival & Fashion Show

The Soul Food Festival will serve to educate, entertain, and unite students. In addition to the great soul food, there will be a fashion show for participants to enjoy with small dance performances throughout. Food will be catered by Nickey's Place. This event will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Public Affairs Center, lower level concourse. This event is free and open to the public.

Saturday, February 24

Ebony Ball

The Ebony Ball is a chance to appreciate and celebrate the black excellence of our current student leaders. The evening will be filled with education, laughter and positivity. The event is open to all students who believe in leadership and unity. Please take the time to increase the value of our student leaders by rooting them on in celebration this evening. Dress attire is business casual. This year's theme is "The Harlem Renaissance." This event will take place in the Student Union Ballroom from 8 p.m. to midnight. Lincoln Land Community College students are welcomed to attend.

Sunday, February 25

Voices in Praise Concert

Put on your Sunday's best and enjoy an evening of praise and worship brought to you by UIS' Voices in Praise & Epic Praise student club, accompanied by Clifton Jones. This event will take place starting at 6 p.m. in Brookens Auditorium, located on the lower level of Brookens Library. This event is free and open to the public.