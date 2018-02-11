City demands swift winter sidewalk clearance

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Urbana leaders are enforcing sidewalk snow removal rules this week.

Public Works Director William Gray says property owners next to each area of sidewalk are required to clear snow and ice by 8 a.m. on Feb. 13. Failure to clear walkways could mean the city does the job itself, with property owners facing potential fines and fees.

The new rule goes into effect at 8 a.m. Monday. Homeowners will have a 24-hour period to clear sidewalks.

Urbana leaders are detailing snow removal districts and other guidelines here.

The city also wants property owners outside of snow removal districts to still clear sidewalks voluntarily. In addition, leaders are reminding the public that dumping snow onto public streets or sidewalks is against the law.

Anyone with questions should call the Urbana Public Works Department at (217)384-2342.