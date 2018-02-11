Professor insists wrong information, ends up fired

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WAND) – A university fired a professor after they incorrectly failed a student.

A report from Buzzfeed News says a 27-year-old student at Southern New Hampshire University had to complete an assignment comparing American social norms to what someone would find in another country. When she chose to look at social media in Australia, the professor gave her a zero, claiming Australia is a continent and not a country.

Australia is actually a continent and a country.

The university let the professor go as a result. It told WMUR-TV in New Hampshire that it “deeply regrets” what happened in that encounter, adding it wishes Australia the best in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games. 

