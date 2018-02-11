3 hospitalized in Effingham County crash

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Troopers say a driver crashed after driving too fast.

They say the crash happened after 10 a.m. Sunday on County Road 750 as the car involved moved eastbound toward County Road 200 North in Effingham County. Troopers say 22-year-old Devin Durbin lost control of his car before it went into a ditch, then overturned and landed on its roof.

State police believe the crash was related to weather conditions on county roads.

Troopers say a 19-year-old person and a 4-month-old child were passengers in the car. All three people went to St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital in Effingham for treatment. Hospital staff would not provide the condition of the victims when WAND-TV called them for an update.

Troopers say the car involved was a 2007 Chevrolet.

WAND-TV will update this story as new details become available. 

