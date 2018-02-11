Lincoln fire contained to garage of house

LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) – Firefighters put out flames coming from a Lincoln garage.

Crews with the Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District tell WAND-TV the fire happened at 331 Nugent Place in Lincoln, an address that sits a half-mile away from Chester-East Lincoln Elementary School. Firefighters managed to contain the fire to only the garage on the property.

Firefighters tell WAND-TV the house itself is still possible to live in. They say the fire did not cause any injuries.

Firefighters went to the scene at about 3:10 p.m.

WAND-TV will update this developing story as the station learns more.