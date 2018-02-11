Lincoln fire contained to garage of house

Posted: Updated:

LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) – Firefighters put out flames coming from a Lincoln garage. 

Crews with the Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District tell WAND-TV the fire happened at 331 Nugent Place in Lincoln, an address that sits a half-mile away from Chester-East Lincoln Elementary School. Firefighters managed to contain the fire to only the garage on the property. 

Firefighters tell WAND-TV the house itself is still possible to live in. They say the fire did not cause any injuries. 

Firefighters went to the scene at about 3:10 p.m.

WAND-TV will update this developing story as the station learns more.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • 2018 Winter Olympic Games listings

      These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More