Local bookshop opens Springfield location

Posted:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A longtime Virden book shop opened a new location in an historic Springfield building this weekend.

Books on the Square has been operating in Virden for more than 20 years. The store’s second location is at 427 E. Washington Street, in a building that once housed Springfield city government.

“My son owns this building, had a vacancy and asked if I'd like to try books in Springfield, and I said ‘absolutely,’” explained owner John Alexander.

Along with several rooms of books, the store also includes space for book readings and other events.

“We're real strong in the areas of Abraham Lincoln, Illinois history and military history, especially Civil War History,” Alexander said. “I used to teach Illinois Politics and Illinois History, so those are the specialties, the things I know most about, but we have a little bit of everything in the shop."

