Work continues on former K-Mart site

Posted:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Work continues on a new Outback Steakhouse at the corner of Veterans Parkway and Wabash Avenue.

Sunday afternoon, the building included signs for the Australian-themed restaurant along with signs advertising job openings at the restaurant. The State Journal-Register reports the new restaurant will replace the existing Outback Steakhouse off Dirksen Parkway.

The new restaurant is part of a redevelopment of the site which will also include a Burlington Coat Factory and other businesses.  

