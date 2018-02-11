Work continues on former K-Mart site

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Work continues on a new Outback Steakhouse at the corner of Veterans Parkway and Wabash Avenue.

Sunday afternoon, the building included signs for the Australian-themed restaurant along with signs advertising job openings at the restaurant. The State Journal-Register reports the new restaurant will replace the existing Outback Steakhouse off Dirksen Parkway.

The new restaurant is part of a redevelopment of the site which will also include a Burlington Coat Factory and other businesses.