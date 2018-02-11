Weather changes weekend 'Fun Run' schedule

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Rough weather created some hurdles for a Valentine’s Day-themed fundraiser.

The part of the Valentine’s Day Fun Run that dealt with actual running had to be canceled because of ice and the slick surface it caused on Decatur sidewalks. While that setback kept everyone inside, it didn’t stop the annual pancake breakfast from happening.

The run usually includes 1 and 3 mile trips.

“(I) woke up and got up early and was like ‘Oh, they canceled the run’,” said an unnamed person involved in the Fun Run. “But we still got to eat and help out and meet some new people.”

Sunday’s events still included special store hours at organizer Fleet Feet Sports from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. They, along with Ray Eldridge Jewelry, gave out raffle prizes to people who came. Donations and money from raffle ticket sales went to the track program at Millikin University.

Organizers say one of the main goals of the Fun Run was to help people stay in shape.