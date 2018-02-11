Wage discrimination lawsuit sees low support

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A lawsuit accusing a school of wage discrimination might end up dropped.

Attorneys with the Southern Illinois University School of Medicine want part of a suit removed from court, arguing not enough women joined the federal push when they had the chance. Lawyers for former SIU surgeon Dr. Sajida Ahad had permission to talk with close to 130 female doctors and gauge their interest in joining the lawsuit, which was first filed in 2015.

Judge Sue Myerscough granted “collective action” status to the lawsuit last year.

The State Journal-Register reports only three female doctors have joined so far. Those people include both current and former staff members at SIU.

Plaintiff attorney J. Brian Wood argues the lack of female doctors supporting the lawsuit isn’t surprising because they are too busy to consider it.