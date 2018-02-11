Wage discrimination lawsuit sees low support

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A lawsuit accusing a school of wage discrimination might end up dropped.

Attorneys with the Southern Illinois University School of Medicine want part of a suit removed from court, arguing not enough women joined the federal push when they had the chance. Lawyers for former SIU surgeon Dr. Sajida Ahad had permission to talk with close to 130 female doctors and gauge their interest in joining the lawsuit, which was first filed in 2015.

Judge Sue Myerscough granted “collective action” status to the lawsuit last year.

The State Journal-Register reports only three female doctors have joined so far. Those people include both current and former staff members at SIU.

Plaintiff attorney J. Brian Wood argues the lack of female doctors supporting the lawsuit isn’t surprising because they are too busy to consider it. 

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • 2018 Winter Olympic Games listings

      These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More