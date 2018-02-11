Icy road crash sends 3 to hospital

Icy road crash sends 3 to hospitalPosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
Stabbing overnight rushes one victim to the hospital
Decatur Police are investigating a stabbing near Downtown Decatur, in the area of Water and King Streets.
-
Union protests 'Bier Haus' grand opening
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Protesters fought back Saturday against a new restaurant opening its doors.
-
3 hospitalized in Effingham County crash
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Troopers say a driver crashed after driving too fast.
-
Roads open after crash; caution advised
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – State police are asking drivers to find new routes after a crash.
-
Driver ejected from car, ticketed in crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Troopers say a driver ended up ejected from a car during a Saturday crash.
-
History made as sectional wrestlers qualify for State
LINCOLN -- Among the dozens of local wrestlers to qualify for the state individual meet, 14-year-old Lincoln freshman Austin O'Donoghue stands out as a true history maker. The 126 pounder had an emotional end to his semifinal match, securing the victory and erupting in celebration as a section filled with his family members cheered loudly. O'Donoghue achieved something that no freshman in the storied Lincoln wrestling program has ever done: he punched a ticket to State. Hear fr...
-
Lincoln fire contained to garage of house
LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) – Firefighters are battling a fire in a Lincoln neighborhood.
-
Professor insists wrong information, ends up fired
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WAND) – A university fired a professor after they incorrectly failed a student.
-
Firefighter hospitalized as crews fight fire
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in Bloomington.
-
Sexual assault suspect heads behind bars
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A sexual assault suspect is in the custody of deputies.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Union protests 'Bier Haus' grand opening
-
History made as sectional wrestlers qualify for State
-
Crews fight Bloomington structure fire
Saturday Evening Forecast
-
Lincoln fire contained to garage of house
-
Sunday Morning Forecast
-
WAND Sports at 10PM: 2/10/2018
-
EIU hosts annual jazz festival
-
I Have a Dream - Danville
-
IceFest shows off Illinois sculpting prowess
-
Current Events
-
2018 Winter Olympic Games listings
These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-