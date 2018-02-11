Icy road crash sends 3 to hospital

Posted: Updated:

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A crash sent three people to the hospital in Fayette County.

Troopers report a GMC Yukon XL with 42-year-old Sandra Soto behind the wheel tried to pass a salt truck when the crash happened. They say Soto moved to the left passing lane and then lost control when trying to go back to the right side. Ice on the roads caused the car to end up on the right side of the road on its driver’s side.

It happened before 4 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 57 northbound, and about 2 miles north of Farina in Fayette County.

Troopers say Soto, along with 30-year-old passengers Cristhian Antonio Ruiz Gordillo and Brenda Jazmin Garcia Martinez, all went to Salem Township Hospital for treatment.

State police cited Soto for failing to slow down.

