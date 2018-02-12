Beloved basketball coach retiring

Beloved basketball coach retiringPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Work continues on former K-Mart site
Signs have gone up on a new Outback Steakhouse at the site.
-
3 hospitalized in Effingham County crash
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Troopers say a driver crashed after driving too fast.
-
Icy road crash sends 3 to hospital
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A crash sent three people to the hospital in Fayette County.
-
Lincoln fire contained to garage of house
LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) – Firefighters are battling a fire in a Lincoln neighborhood.
-
Stabbing overnight rushes one victim to the hospital
Decatur Police are investigating a stabbing near Downtown Decatur, in the area of Water and King Streets.
-
Professor insists wrong information, ends up fired
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WAND) – A university fired a professor after they incorrectly failed a student.
-
Union protests 'Bier Haus' grand opening
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Protesters fought back Saturday against a new restaurant opening its doors.
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
-
Weather changes weekend 'Fun Run' schedule
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Rough weather created some hurdles for a Valentine’s Day-themed fundraiser.
-
City demands swift winter sidewalk clearance
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Urbana leaders are enforcing sidewalk snow removal rules this week.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Work continues on former K-Mart site
-
Lincoln fire contained to garage of house
-
3 hospitalized in Effingham County crash
-
Stabbing overnight rushes one victim to the hospital
Sunday Evening Forecast
-
Union protests 'Bier Haus' grand opening
-
Wage discrimination lawsuit sees low support
-
Local bookshop opens Springfield location
-
History made as sectional wrestlers qualify for State
-
City demands swift winter sidewalk clearance
-
Current Events
-
2018 Winter Olympic Games listings
These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-