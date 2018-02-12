Beloved basketball coach retiring

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin University Women's Basketball Coach Lori Kerans announced she is retiring at the end of this season. according to a press release from Millikin University.

Kerans has been the head coach for the women's basketball team for 32 years. She will stay at Millikin as the Director of Alumni Engagement.

“This decision has been difficult because I have been a part of Millikin women’s basketball as a player or coach for nearly four decades,” said Kerans. “I am standing on the shoulders of my Coach, Harriett Crannell, the pioneer of Millikin Women’s Basketball, and the student-athletes on this team are standing on the foundation built by the many women who have ‘worn the blue’ with great pride since 1970, during 48 seasons of Big Blue Women’s Basketball.”

During her 2017-2018 season she began inquiring about other positions at the university. She spoke with Millikin President Dr. Patrick E. White to explore ways the University could leverage her experience, passion, and relationships to benefit Millikin.

“Coach Kerans has meant a great deal to Big Blue Athletics during her 32 years of coaching,” said Craig White. I understand and support her decision to take on a new position, and I am excited she will be continuing with the University in a role that will benefit Millikin and Big Blue Athletics.”

Kerans will finish up the final season with the Big Blue before she begins her next adventure in mid-March.

If you would like to show your support fans are welcome to attend the final women's basketball home game on Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. In honor of Coach Kerans' the community is welcome to make donations for the upcoming Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics.

The search for a new head coach will begin immediately.