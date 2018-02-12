Cockpit smoke re-routes Chicago plane to Willard

SAVOY, Ill. (WAND) – An American Eagle flight to Chicago returned to Willard Airport Monday morning after smoke was reported in the cockpit according to Gene Cossey, the Executive Director of Willard Airport.

The plane landed without incident and was brought back to the terminal where 35 passengers onboard were able to exit the aircraft, said Cossey.

According to Cossey, the smoke in the cockpit cleared once ventilated.

Oil on the auxiliary power unit near the cargo outside the cockpit appears to be the source of the smoke, said Cossey.

Officials stated there were no physical problems with the aircraft and that no one onboard required medical attention.