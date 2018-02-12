Car crash seriously injures two

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Two motorists suffered serious injuries after a crash Saturday night west of Springfield near the intersection of Illinois 97 and 125.

According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred at 7:13 p.m. when a Pontiac Grand Prix traveling east on Illinois 97 collided with a 2003 Honda Accord traveling westbound.

The driver of the Pontiac was cited for improper lane usage, said police.

Police have not yet released the names or any details about the drivers involved.

The crash closed the highway for nearly two hours.