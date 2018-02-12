Two-alarm fire erupts in Niantic Saturday morning

NIANTIC, Ill. (WAND) - Fire officials responded to a two-alarm barn fire at 688 Harristown Road in Niantic at 2:55 a.m. Saturday. The building housed vintage and race cars, as well as racing fuel.

According to officials, the owners were working on a vehicle when it caught fire.

Over seven nearby fire departments were called to assist in putting out the flames.

The Red Cross provided food and drinks to the fire fighters who helped at the scene.

Damages to the property are estimated at $500,000.