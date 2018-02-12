Goat caddies coming to Oregon golf course

BURNS, Oregon (WAND) - You may have heard of goat yoga by now, but have you heard of goat caddies for golfing?

Silvies Valley Ranch in Burns, Oregon is now using goats as caddies on the seven-hole golf course.

The resort says the goats are professionally trained American Range Goats that were born and bred on the ranch.

The goats can carry drinks, balls, tees, and a few clubs.

"We will get you a caddie who really knows the course and won't give you any bad advice - and they work for peanuts!" resort representatives said.