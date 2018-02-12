Goat caddies coming to Oregon golf course

Goat caddies coming to Oregon golf coursePosted:
Work continues on former K-Mart site
Signs have gone up on a new Outback Steakhouse at the site.
3 hospitalized in Effingham County crash
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Troopers say a driver crashed after driving too fast.
Madigan fires long-time aide over sexual harassment claim
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Following allegations of sexual harassment by a staff member, House Speaker Michael Madigan fired long-time aide Kevin Quinn.
Icy road crash sends 3 to hospital
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A crash sent three people to the hospital in Fayette County.
Christensen trial moved to 2019
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A federal judge ruled Monday to move Brendt Christensen's trial date to 2019.
Fire truck crashes and flips in Tilton
TILTON, Ill. (WAND) - A fire department water tanker has flipped over in Tilton.
Union protests 'Bier Haus' grand opening
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Protesters fought back Saturday against a new restaurant opening its doors.
Stabbing overnight rushes one victim to the hospital
Decatur Police are investigating a stabbing near Downtown Decatur, in the area of Water and King Streets.
Lincoln fire contained to garage of house
LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) – Firefighters are battling a fire in a Lincoln neighborhood.
Police: Donald Trump Jr.'s wife exposed to white powder
Police say Donald Trump Jr.'s wife has been taken to New York City hospital after opening an envelope that contained white powder.
