Trailer and off-road vehicle stolen in Decatur

Posted:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A trailer and four-wheeled off-road vehicle were stolen in Decatur last week.

The value of the stolen items is around $6,500. They were stolen from the backyard of a home in the 1300 block of North Monroe St.

It is a drab green 2008 Honda "Rancher" vehicle that was sitting on its "Old Reliable" brand trailer. The owner last saw it on Thursday. When he checked again Saturday, both were gone.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps