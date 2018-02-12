Trailer and off-road vehicle stolen in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A trailer and four-wheeled off-road vehicle were stolen in Decatur last week.

The value of the stolen items is around $6,500. They were stolen from the backyard of a home in the 1300 block of North Monroe St.

It is a drab green 2008 Honda "Rancher" vehicle that was sitting on its "Old Reliable" brand trailer. The owner last saw it on Thursday. When he checked again Saturday, both were gone.